Whitefish, Leek and Celery Chowder  with White Beans 

Step 1

In a large saucepan, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the leeks, celery, onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are just softened but not browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the clam juice, stock, cream and bay leaf and bring just to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the chowder is slightly thickened, about 7 minutes.