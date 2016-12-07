Whitefish, Leek and Celery Chowder  with White Beans 
Justin Chapple
January 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple puts his own spin on chowder here, using beans instead of potatoes, and smoky whitefish in place of bacon. It’s hearty and delicious but lighter and fresher than most chowders. Slideshow: More Chowder Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 2 large leeks, halved lengthwise and cut into 1-inch lengths 
  • 4 celery ribs, cut into   1/2 -inch pieces,  plus leaves for garnish 
  • 1 white onion, finely chopped 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • Three 8-ounce bottles  clam juice 
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1 pound skinless whitefish fillets, such as hake or cod, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 pound smoked whitefish, flaked 
  • One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained 
  • Snipped chives, for garnish 
  • Crusty bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the leeks, celery, onion, garlic and a generous pinch of  salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally,  until the vegetables are just softened but not browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the clam juice, stock, cream and bay leaf and bring just to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the chowder is slightly thickened,  about 7 minutes.  

Step 2    

Stir the fresh and smoked fish and the beans into  the soup and simmer over moderately low heat until the fresh fish is just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Discard the bay leaf and season the chowder with salt and  pepper. Ladle the chowder into bowls and garnish with celery leaves, chives, pepper and  a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

