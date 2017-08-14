White Wine–Baked Apples 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Álvaro Palacios
September 2017

The key to these simple baked apples from Spanish winemaker Álvaro Palacios is using a delicious drinking wine, like white Rioja. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 baking apples, such as Golden Delicious, cored 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 cup dry white Rioja wine, such as Plácet Valtomelloso 
  • 16 teaspoons sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the apples in a small roasting pan and add 1/4 cup of water. Fill each apple cavity with 1/2 tablespoon of butter. Drizzle with the wine and sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons of sugar.  

Step 2    

Cover the apples loosely with foil and bake for 45 minutes, until barely tender. Uncover and bake for 15 to 25 minutes longer, until the apples are tender but still hold their shape. Serve with the pan juices.  

