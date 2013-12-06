White Wine Herb Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
James Peterson
March 1997

 Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, chives and tarragon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the shallot and wine and boil over high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. (To make the sauce with pan juices, discard the fat from the sauté skillet, add the reduced wine and boil for 30 seconds, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to dissolve the browned bits.) Off the heat, whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time to make a thick sauce. Return the pan to the heat briefly to warm the sauce if necessary; do not boil. Add the herbs, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve With

Chicken breasts or white-fleshed fish.

Suggested Pairing

A Californian Chardonnay will echo the flavors of the sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up