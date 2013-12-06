White Wine Herb Sauce

Step

In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the shallot and wine and boil over high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. (To make the sauce with pan juices, discard the fat from the sauté skillet, add the reduced wine and boil for 30 seconds, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to dissolve the browned bits.) Off the heat, whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time to make a thick sauce. Return the pan to the heat briefly to warm the sauce if necessary; do not boil. Add the herbs, season with salt and pepper and serve.