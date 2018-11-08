White Truffle Tagliolini 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Mary-Frances Heck
December 2018

Generous portions of this pasta dish perfectly showcase the white truffle’s heady aroma. Use this tagliolini recipe, or purchase fresh spaghetti. Now is the time to break out a great bottle of wine to balance the creaminess of the dish with acid.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh tagliolini or spaghetti 
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup best-quality butter (4 ounces), divided
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about  1/2 cup)
  • 1 ounce fresh Alba truffle, shaved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high. Season lightly with salt. Add pasta, and stir gently with tongs. Boil until pasta is cooked but still slightly chewy, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

While pasta cooks, melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over high. Using tongs, transfer cooked pasta to skillet, and stir to evenly coat with butter. Use a ladle to add about 1 cup pasta cooking liquid to skillet, and continue stirring rapidly. Add remaining 1/4 cup butter, and shake and stir pan until the simmering water reduces slightly and forms a creamy sauce that clings to the pasta. Remove from heat, sprinkle pasta with cheese, and continue stirring until pasta partially absorbs cooking liquid and forms a creamy sauce. If pasta looks dry, add a splash more cooking liquid. Divide pasta among 4 bowls, and top with shaved truffles. Serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Aromatic Piedmontese red.

