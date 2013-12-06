White Russian

The Dude, played by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski, fixes his White Russians (or “Caucasians,” in Dude-speak) with half-and-half. Lighter versions call for milk, but this recipe goes all the way in the other direction with heavy cream.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, coffee liqueur and cream. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass.
