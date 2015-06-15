White Quinoa Grits with Shrimp and Mexican Grilled Corn
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Brooks
July 2015

Chef Jonathan Brooks puts a fun spin on buttery grits by making the dish with quinoa instead of cornmeal. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

QUINOA GRITS

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 small leeks, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 cup white quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SHRIMP AND CORN

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 3 ears of corn, shucked
  • 6 basil leaves, torn
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 8 extra-large shrimp (1 pound), peeled and deveined, heads left on
  • Chile powder and crumbled cotija cheese, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the grits

In a medium saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the leeks and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Whisk in the quinoa and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and porridge-like, about  25 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 2    Make the shrimp and corn

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the pumpkin seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate; let cool.

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet. Add the corn and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Cut the kernels off of the cobs and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the basil, cilantro and scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes.

Step 5    

Spoon the quinoa grits into shallow bowls and top with the grilled corn, shrimp and pumpkin seeds. Garnish with chile powder and cotija cheese and serve with lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The grits can be refrigerated for 2 days. Thin with chicken stock or water if they are too thick.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these creamy grits with a honeydew-scented, medium-bodied Spanish white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up