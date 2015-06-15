White Quinoa Grits with Shrimp and Mexican Grilled Corn

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the grits In a medium saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the leeks and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Whisk in the quinoa and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and porridge-like, about 25 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 2 Make the shrimp and corn In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the pumpkin seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate; let cool.

Step 3 Wipe out the skillet. Add the corn and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Cut the kernels off of the cobs and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the basil, cilantro and scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes.