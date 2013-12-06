White Magic Espresso

A cup of steaming white-chocolate milk with espresso is the ideal drink for a bitterly cold day. An added nip of brandy would make the drink even more warming. More Warming Drinks
How to Make It
Step 1
Set a drip-coffee cone with a filter over a heatproof glass measuring cup or pitcher and add the ground espresso. Slowly pour in the boiling water until you have 5 cups of coffee.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, scald the milk. Whisk until frothy. Whisk in the white chocolate. Pour the coffee into 10 warm mugs. Pour the milk over the coffee. Dust each serving with cocoa powder and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5