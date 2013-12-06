White Magic Espresso
Tory Miller
February 2011

A cup of steaming white-chocolate milk with espresso is the ideal drink for a bitterly cold day. An added nip of brandy would make the drink even more warming.    More Warming Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups ground espresso beans
  • 6 cups boiling water
  • 5 cups milk
  • 15 ounces white chocolate, chopped
  • Unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a drip-coffee cone with a filter over a heatproof glass measuring cup or pitcher and add the ground espresso. Slowly pour in the boiling water until you have 5 cups of coffee.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, scald the milk. Whisk until frothy. Whisk in the white chocolate. Pour the coffee into 10 warm mugs. Pour the milk over the coffee. Dust each serving with cocoa powder and serve.

