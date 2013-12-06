White Magic Espresso

Set a drip-coffee cone with a filter over a heatproof glass measuring cup or pitcher and add the ground espresso. Slowly pour in the boiling water until you have 5 cups of coffee.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, scald the milk. Whisk until frothy. Whisk in the white chocolate. Pour the coffee into 10 warm mugs. Pour the milk over the coffee. Dust each serving with cocoa powder and serve.