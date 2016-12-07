White Gunpowder

This dried chutney, sometimes called pudi, is our new favorite condiment. At Tiffin Asha in Portland, Oregon, chef Elizabeth Golay serves a trio of black, white and red “gunpowders” that range from mild to face-numbingly hot. This white one is extra toasty with a touch of heat: Mix it with sesame oil and use as a dip for bread or, our favorite, toss with popcorn. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, toast the chana dal over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes; scrape into a medium bowl. In the skillet, toast the toor dal and urad dal over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes; transfer to the bowl. Toast the chiles, cumin seeds and asafetida over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute; transfer to the bowl.
In the skillet, heat the sesame oil. Cook the curry leaves over low heat, stirring, until they are crispy and start to pop, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl and let cool completely.
In a mini food processor, pulse the gunpowder until finely ground; season with salt. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
Make Ahead
Notes
Chana dal is a mildly sweet split yellow lentil. You can find it on kalustyans.com and amazon.com.
