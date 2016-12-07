White Gunpowder
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/4 cups
Elizabeth Golay

This dried chutney, sometimes called pudi, is our new favorite condiment. At Tiffin Asha in Portland, Oregon, chef Elizabeth Golay serves a trio of black, white and red “gunpowders” that range from mild to face-numbingly hot. This white one is extra toasty with a touch of heat: Mix it with sesame oil and use as a dip for bread or, our favorite, toss with popcorn. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chana dal (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup toor dal
  • 1/4 cup whole urad dal
  • 4 dried chiles de Ãrbol
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon asafetida
  • 1 teaspoon untoasted sesame oil
  • 20 fresh curry leaves
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, toast the chana dal over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes; scrape into a medium bowl. In the skillet, toast the toor dal and urad dal over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes; transfer to the bowl. Toast the chiles, cumin seeds and asafetida over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute; transfer to the bowl.

Step 2    

In the skillet, heat the sesame oil. Cook the curry leaves over low heat, stirring, until they are crispy and start to pop, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl and let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a mini food processor, pulse the gunpowder until finely ground; season with salt. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Make Ahead

The white gunpowder can be refrigerated for up to 3 months.

Notes

Chana dal is a mildly sweet split yellow lentil. You can find it on kalustyans.com and amazon.com.

