White Gunpowder

This dried chutney, sometimes called pudi, is our new favorite condiment. At Tiffin Asha in Portland, Oregon, chef Elizabeth Golay serves a trio of black, white and red “gunpowders” that range from mild to face-numbingly hot. This white one is extra toasty with a touch of heat: Mix it with sesame oil and use as a dip for bread or, our favorite, toss with popcorn. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes