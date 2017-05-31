White Chocolate– Walnut Muffins 
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12
Justin Chapple
July 2017

When white chocolate is baked into a muffin like this one from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple, little bits of it get toasty, caramelized and irresistible. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups walnuts (4.75 ounces) 
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened 
  • 2/3 cup sugar, plus more  for sprinkling 
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature 
  • 3/4 cup sour cream,  at room temperature 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 6 ounces Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate, chopped 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with liners. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 7 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool, then coarsely chop.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the 2/3 cup of sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, then beat in the sour cream and vanilla. Scrape down the side of the bowl, then beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. At low speed, beat in three-fourths each of the chocolate and walnuts until mixed.

Step 3    

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, then scatter the remaining chocolate and walnuts on top, pressing them slightly into the batter. Sprinkle with sugar and bake for 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the muffins cool slightly, then transfer to a rack to cool. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up