White Chocolate– Walnut Muffins 

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the 2/3 cup of sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, then beat in the sour cream and vanilla. Scrape down the side of the bowl, then beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. At low speed, beat in three-fourths each of the chocolate and walnuts until mixed.