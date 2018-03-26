White Chocolate Matzo Bark with Pink Peppercorns and Fennel

Line a large baking sheet with foil, then arrange the matzoh on top in an even layer. In a large microwave-safe bowl, microwave the white chocolate in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth.

Step 2

Spread the melted white chocolate evenly on the matzoh, then sprinkle the pink pepper and fennel seeds on top. Season with black or flaky sea salt. Refrigerate until chilled and the chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces and serve.