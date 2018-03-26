White Chocolate Matzo Bark with Pink Peppercorns and Fennel
Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Kelsey Youngman and Justin Chapple

An elegant and seriously easy treat to make, this White Chocolate Matzo Bark would be the perfect host gift. Crushed pink peppercorns, fennel and big, flaky sea salt balance the sweetness of the white chocolate while providing a lightly peppery, floral bite.   Slideshow: More Chocolate Bark Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pieces of matzoh
  • 1/2 pound white chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ground pink peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds
  • Black or flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a large baking sheet with foil, then arrange the matzoh on top in an even layer. In a large microwave-safe bowl, microwave the white chocolate in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth.

Step 2    

Spread the melted white chocolate evenly on the matzoh, then sprinkle the pink pepper and fennel seeds on top. Season with black or flaky sea salt. Refrigerate until chilled and the chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces and serve.

Make Ahead

The bark can be refrigerated for up to one week.

