White Chocolate Matzo Bark with Pink Peppercorns and Fennel

An elegant and seriously easy treat to make, this White Chocolate Matzo Bark would be the perfect host gift. Crushed pink peppercorns, fennel and big, flaky sea salt balance the sweetness of the white chocolate while providing a lightly peppery, floral bite. Slideshow: More Chocolate Bark Recipes
How to Make It
Line a large baking sheet with foil, then arrange the matzoh on top in an even layer. In a large microwave-safe bowl, microwave the white chocolate in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth.
Spread the melted white chocolate evenly on the matzoh, then sprinkle the pink pepper and fennel seeds on top. Season with black or flaky sea salt. Refrigerate until chilled and the chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces and serve.
Make Ahead
