White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheese Casserole
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
January 2014

The most kid-friendly casserole around, this cheesy mac and cheese gets perfectly toasty in the oven thanks to its fresh bread crumb topping. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 1 pound fusilli
  • 1 quart whole milk
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 cups coarsely grated mild white cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400° and butter a shallow 9-by-13-inch ceramic baking dish.

Step 2    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, following the package directions, until 3 minutes shy of al dente. Drain in a colander.

Step 3    

Warm the milk in the microwave or in a saucepan set over medium-low heat.

Step 4    

In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Whisk in the flour and cook until incorporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the warm milk and whisk gently over medium heat until the mixture has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes.

Step 5    

Stir in the salt, pepper, mustard and cheese. Add the pasta and toss to combine. Transfer to the prepared dish. In a small bowl, toss the breadcrumbs with the olive oil. Sprinkle over the pasta. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the pasta is tender and the topping is browned.

