White Cheddar Mac and Cheese Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400° and butter a shallow 9-by-13-inch ceramic baking dish.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, following the package directions, until 3 minutes shy of al dente. Drain in a colander.

Step 3 Warm the milk in the microwave or in a saucepan set over medium-low heat.

Step 4 In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Whisk in the flour and cook until incorporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the warm milk and whisk gently over medium heat until the mixture has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes.