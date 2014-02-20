White Bean Stew with Kale

This hearty, healthy kale and white bean stew will warm your insides on a cold day. It calls for smoked ham, but that can be easily omitted to make this a vegetarian stew. Slideshow: Hearty Stews
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven over moderate heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot, garlic, thyme and ham. Season with salt and pepper and sauté for 10 minutes, until the vegetables and ham are just beginning to brown.
Step 2
Add the wine, kale, and stock, then simmer for 10 minutes. Add the white beans and cook for 10 more minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Season to taste with more salt and pepper if necessary, and serve.
