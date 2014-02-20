White Bean Stew with Kale
© Emily Farris
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
January 2014

This hearty, healthy kale and white bean stew will warm your insides on a cold day. It calls for smoked ham, but that can be easily omitted to make this a vegetarian stew. Slideshow: Hearty Stews

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup diced white onion
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 8 ounces cooked smoked ham, 1/2-inch cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
  • Two 15-ounce cans of white beans, drained

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven over moderate heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot, garlic, thyme and ham. Season with salt and pepper and sauté for 10 minutes, until the vegetables and ham are just beginning to brown.

Step 2    

Add the wine, kale, and stock, then simmer for 10 minutes. Add the white beans and cook for 10 more minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3    

Season to taste with more salt and pepper if necessary, and serve.

