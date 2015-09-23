White Bean Feijoada

Traditionally made with black beans, this version of the Brazilian classic uses white beans as its base. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, cover the beans in cold water by 3 inches and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain.
In a large heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium high heat, add the sausage and brown, turning once, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate and brown the pork shoulder, tail and ear in the pot.
Stir in the water, beans, onion, bay leaves and reserved sausage. Boil the feijoada until the beans and pork are tender, 11/2 to 2 hours. Season to taste with salt.
In a medium heavy skillet heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat, then stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the garlic mixture over the feijoada and serve.
