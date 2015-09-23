White Bean Feijoada

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the beans in cold water by 3 inches and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain.

Step 2 In a large heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium high heat, add the sausage and brown, turning once, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate and brown the pork shoulder, tail and ear in the pot.

Step 3 Stir in the water, beans, onion, bay leaves and reserved sausage. Boil the feijoada until the beans and pork are tender, 11/2 to 2 hours. Season to taste with salt.