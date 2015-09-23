White Bean Feijoada
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Traditionally made with black beans, this version of the Brazilian classic uses white beans as its base. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried Great Northern beans
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound sliced smoked sausage, such as linguica or kielbasa
  • 1 pound smoked boneless pork shoulder
  • 1 pig's tail
  • 1 pig's ear
  • 12 cups water
  • 1 onion, quartered
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover the beans in cold water by 3 inches and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium high heat, add the sausage and brown, turning once, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate and brown the pork shoulder, tail and ear in the pot.

Step 3    

Stir in the water, beans, onion, bay leaves and reserved sausage. Boil the feijoada until the beans and pork are tender, 11/2 to 2 hours. Season to taste with salt.

Step 4    

In a medium heavy skillet heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat, then stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the garlic mixture over the feijoada and serve.

