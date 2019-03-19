White Barbecue Sauce
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/4 cups
Liz Mervosh

If you’ve never sampled Alabama’s signature barbecue sauce, let this easy recipe be your grand introduction. Less sweet than tomato-based barbecue sauces, this fast, no-cook sauce has a sharp tang from vinegar and Worcestershire sauce that cuts through rich and fatty barbecued meats with grace. This mayonnaise-based condiment is also great for dunking french fries, fried pickles, and fresh veggies. Down south, it’s most famously paired with grilled chicken, but it’s also the perfect contrasting partner for ribs, barbecue sandwiches, and wings.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise (such as Duke’s)
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Crystal)
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic (from 2 garlic cloves)
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together all ingredients in a medium bowl until blended and smooth.

