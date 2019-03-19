White Barbecue Sauce

If you’ve never sampled Alabama’s signature barbecue sauce, let this easy recipe be your grand introduction. Less sweet than tomato-based barbecue sauces, this fast, no-cook sauce has a sharp tang from vinegar and Worcestershire sauce that cuts through rich and fatty barbecued meats with grace. This mayonnaise-based condiment is also great for dunking french fries, fried pickles, and fresh veggies. Down south, it’s most famously paired with grilled chicken, but it’s also the perfect contrasting partner for ribs, barbecue sandwiches, and wings.