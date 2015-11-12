White Anchovy Toasts with Parsnip Butter
© John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 24
Matt Jennings
December 2015

Boston chef Matt Jennings spreads creamy, rich parsnip butter on crunchy toasts, then tops them with tangy anchovies for an excellent hors d’oeuvre. Slideshow: More Holiday Hor d'Oeuvres Recipes

Ingredients

PARSNIP BUTTER

  • 1 1/4 pounds parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup half-and-half
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

BASIL OIL

  • 1/2 cup lightly packed basil
  • 1/4 cup lightly packed parsley
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

TOASTS

  • 24 baguette slices, cut on the diagonal 1/3 inch thick (from 1 baguette)
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • 24 white anchovy fillets (alici or boquerones)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the parsnip butter

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the parsnips until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a food processor. Add the butter and half-and-half and puree until smooth. Scrape the puree into a medium saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until thick, 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a medium bowl and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the butter. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, 30 minutes.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the basil oil

In a mini food processor, combine the basil, parsley and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, stream in the olive oil until smooth. Season the basil oil with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Make the toasts

Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet and brush both sides with olive oil. Toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden; let cool.

Step 4    

Spread the toasts with the parsnip butter and arrange on a platter. Top with the anchovies, drizzle with the basil oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The parsnip butter can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up