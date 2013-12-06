Whisky-Glazed Parsnips and Carrots

Step

In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter with the whisky and brown sugar. Stir in the carrots and parsnips. Press a round of parchment paper directly onto the vegetables. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook over moderate heat until the vegetables are tender and the liquid is almost evaporated, 15 minutes. Uncover and cook, tossing, until the vegetables are coated in a thick syrup, 1 to 2 minutes. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and serve.