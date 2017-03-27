Whipped Yogurt

This chilled yogurt is like a fluffy cloud; it works well in the Carrot Top Granita as well as other light desserts. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Yogurt Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat the cream over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot to the touch. In a large bowl, mix the egg yolks and sugar, then whisk in the heated cream. Once incorporated, pour the contents of the bowl back into the pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, for 3 minutes, until the mixture is slightly thickened and coats the back of a wooden spoon.
Squeeze out any excess water from the gelatin and whisk into the warm custard. Pour the custard into a bowl and fold in the yogurt. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Right before serving, whip the yogurt mixture with a mixer for 1 to 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.
