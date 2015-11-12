Whipped Vanilla Ganache Toasts with Pear and Pomegranate

How to Make It

Step 1 Poach the pears In a medium saucepan, combine the vanilla seeds and pod with the sugar, 2 1/2 cups of water and 3 pieces of the lemon zest. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine sieve. Return the syrup to the saucepan and let cool completely.

Step 2 Add the pears and the remaining 2 pieces of lemon zest to the syrup and bring to a bare simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until the pears are just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the whipped vanilla ganache Place the white chocolate in a heatproof medium bowl. In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the heavy cream with the corn syrup and vanilla bean paste and bring to a boil. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let stand for 1 minute, then whisk until smooth; transfer to a blender. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3/4 cup of heavy cream until smooth. Scrape the vanilla ganache into a large bowl and chill until it is very cold, about 2 hours.