Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Coconut Yogurt

Whipping boiled sweet potatoes in a food processor incorporates tons of air, resulting in a lighter-than-ever texture. These ultra-silky, three-ingredient potatoes are lightly sweet and extra creamy thanks to vegan coconut yogurt, which can be found in the yogurt section of most grocery stores. If you can’t find the vegan version, you can substitute canned coconut cream (not coconut milk).
How to Make It
Place sweet potatoes in a large pot, and add water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Add salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well. Transfer half of sweet potatoes to a food processor. Add 1 container of yogurt, and process until very airy and whipped; spoon into a large bowl. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes and remaining container of yogurt. Season with salt to taste.