Whipped Mascarpone 

Whipping mascarpone cheese with cream and sugar turns the dense, decadent spread into a pillowy dessert topper. Spoon it over the Rhubarb and Candied Ginger Crostata for your next Easter gathering.    Slideshow: More Quick Dessert Recipes

  • 1 cup mascarpone cheese 
  • 3 tablespoons powdered sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream  

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat, starting on low speed and gradually increasing speed, until mixture is light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use, up to 3 days. 

