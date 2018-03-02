Whipped Mascarpone 

Eva Kolenko
Whipping mascarpone cheese with cream and sugar turns the dense, decadent spread into a pillowy dessert topper. Spoon it over the Rhubarb and Candied Ginger Crostata for your next Easter gathering. Slideshow: More Quick Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat, starting on low speed and gradually increasing speed, until mixture is light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use, up to 3 days.
