Whipped Corn Dip with Chile Oil
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
August 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple blends sweet corn with creamy ricotta in this delicious and versatile dip. Slideshow: More Great Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 3 ears)
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup fresh ricotta
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • White pepper
  • Chile oil, for garnish
  • Crudités or pita chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the corn, shallot and garlic and cook over moderate heat until the corn is crisp-tender, about 7 minutes.

Step 2    

Scrape into  a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the ricotta, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water and puree until very smooth. Season with salt and white pepper.

Step 3    

Transfer the dip to a bowl and drizzle with chile oil. Serve with crudités or pita chips.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.

