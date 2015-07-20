Whipped Corn Dip with Chile Oil

© Nicole Franzen
F&W’s Justin Chapple blends sweet corn with creamy ricotta in this delicious and versatile dip. Slideshow: More Great Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the corn, shallot and garlic and cook over moderate heat until the corn is crisp-tender, about 7 minutes.
Step 2
Scrape into a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the ricotta, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water and puree until very smooth. Season with salt and white pepper.
Step 3
Transfer the dip to a bowl and drizzle with chile oil. Serve with crudités or pita chips.
Make Ahead
The dip can be refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.
