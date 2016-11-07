Wheat Berry and Squash Salad 

Apron guru Ellen Bennett’s grain salad is a meal unto itself, combining winter squash, parsnips and wheat berries with kale, pomegranate seeds and feta cheese. It’s a festive crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the wheat berries until tender, about 45 minutes. Drain well, then spread on a baking sheet to cool completely.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the kabocha, acorn squash and parsnips with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and roast for about 25 minutes, until tender but not falling apart. Let cool completely.
In a large bowl, whisk the shallot with the lemon juice, vinegar and the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the wheat berries, squash, parsnips, kale, pomegranate seeds, cherries and persimmon (if using) and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Scatter the feta and mint on top. Serve.
