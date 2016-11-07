Wheat Berry and Squash Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the wheat berries until tender, about 45 minutes. Drain well, then spread on a baking sheet to cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the kabocha, acorn squash and parsnips with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and roast for about 25 minutes, until tender but not falling apart. Let cool completely.