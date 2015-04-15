West African Chicken Kebabs

Blogger Sasha Martin crusts these simple Nigerian chicken kebabs with peanuts, ginger, garlic, paprika and a bouillon cube (a popular seasoning in sub-Saharan African cooking). Slideshow: More Kebab Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the peanuts until finely chopped. Add the ginger, garlic, bouillon cube, paprika, onion powder and cayenne and pulse until a coarse and crumbly mixture forms. Spread the peanut mixture on a large plate.
Rub the chicken all over with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and press into the peanut mixture to coat both sides. Arrange the skewers on a plate. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
In a grill pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Cook half of the chicken over moderate heat, turning carefully, until deep golden and the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Repeat with the remaining oil and chicken. Serve hot.
Author Name: Elizabeth
Review Body: After ripping out this recipe god knows how long ago, I finally decided to give it a try. All I can say is WOW, this recipe was unbelievable!!! So flavorful, just delicious. Everyone should try it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-14
Author Name: Emily Clancy
Review Body: We used bone-in thighs and baked this at 400 in a glass baking dish. It worked well this way, too. Yummy and a little different, while still using ingredients on hand.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-16