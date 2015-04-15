West African Chicken Kebabs
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Sasha Martin
May 2015

Blogger Sasha Martin crusts these simple Nigerian chicken kebabs with peanuts, ginger, garlic, paprika and a bouillon cube (a popular seasoning in sub-Saharan African cooking). Slideshow: More Kebab Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup roasted peanuts
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 16 wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the peanuts until finely chopped. Add the ginger, garlic, bouillon cube, paprika, onion powder and cayenne and pulse until a coarse and crumbly mixture forms. Spread the peanut mixture on a large plate.

Step 2    

Rub the chicken all over  with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and press into the peanut mixture to coat both sides. Arrange the skewers  on a plate. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

In a grill pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Cook half of the chicken over moderate heat, turning carefully, until deep golden and the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Repeat with the remaining oil and chicken. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The peanut mixture can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up