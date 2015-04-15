West African Chicken Kebabs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the peanuts until finely chopped. Add the ginger, garlic, bouillon cube, paprika, onion powder and cayenne and pulse until a coarse and crumbly mixture forms. Spread the peanut mixture on a large plate.

Step 2 Rub the chicken all over with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and press into the peanut mixture to coat both sides. Arrange the skewers on a plate. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.