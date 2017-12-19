Welsh Rarebit
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
January 2018

The crumbly cheddar in TV chef Andrew Zimmern’s melted-cheese toasts makes the sauce slightly grainy and gives it nutty, tangy flavor. As an alternative to this single-cheese rendition, he sometimes melts a combination of good cheddar, Cheshire and aged Gouda.  Slideshow: More Toast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard 
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 10 ounces aged cheddar cheese, shredded (3 1/4 cups) 
  • 1/4 cup brown ale, such as Samuel Smith’s 
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices of country bread, toasted  
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat,  stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in the flour, dry mustard, and pepper, and cook, stirring  occasionally, for 1 minute.  Add the cheese, ale, and Worcestershire sauce, and cook over moderately low heat, whisking, until the cheese melts, 2 to 3 minutes. 

Step 2    

Preheat the broiler and  position a rack 4 inches from the heat. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and arrange the toasts on top. Spoon the cheddar mixture over the toasts, and broil until bubbling and browned around the edges, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with chives, and serve. 

