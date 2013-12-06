Wehani Rice

Wehani is a designer rice that was developed in northern California by Harlan Lundberg. Wehani is a beautiful brownish red, with long grains. When cooked, it resembles a red-tinted brown rice. Beacuse it is unpolished, it needs longer cooking than polished varieties and remains somewhat chewy. Its hearty texture and fresh grain taste make it an ideal partner for robust dishes like stews and roasted or grilled meats. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Rinse 1 cup of the rice. In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 2 1/4 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a rolling boil and stir gently. Cover, reduce the heat to very low and cook for 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 45 minutes to allow the starches to firm up before serving.
