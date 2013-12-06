Wehani Rice

Wehani is a designer rice that was developed in northern California by Harlan Lundberg. Wehani is a beautiful brownish red, with long grains. When cooked, it resembles a red-tinted brown rice. Beacuse it is unpolished, it needs longer cooking than polished varieties and remains somewhat chewy. Its hearty texture and fresh grain taste make it an ideal partner for robust dishes like stews and roasted or grilled meats. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes