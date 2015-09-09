Wedge Salad with Sunflower Tahini and Ranch Dressing 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dressing In a bowl, whisk together the first 10 ingredients; season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate the dressing until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Make the tahini In a blender, combine the sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup of water and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the lemon juice and grapeseed oil until the tahini is smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt.