Wedge Salad with Sunflower Tahini and Ranch Dressing 

Chef Courtney McBroom makes her delicious iceberg wedge salad with two dressings: a spicy ranch and a sunflower seed tahini. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the first 10 ingredients; season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate the dressing until well chilled, about 1 hour.
In a blender, combine the sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup of water and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the lemon juice and grapeseed oil until the tahini is smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt.
Arrange the iceberg wedges on a serving platter. Dollop 1/2 teaspoon of the tahini onto each wedge and top with a cucumber slice and a small amount of enoki; secure the toppings with toothpicks. Drizzle some of the ranch dressing on the wedges and garnish with sunflower seeds and chile oil. Serve right away, with additional dressing and tahini.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5