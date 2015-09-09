Wedge Salad with Sunflower Tahini and Ranch Dressing 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Courtney McBroom
October 2015

Chef Courtney McBroom makes her delicious iceberg wedge salad with two dressings: a spicy ranch and a sunflower seed tahini. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Dressing

  • 1/2 cup Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped dill
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped thyme
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped marjoram 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Sunflower Tahini

  • 1/2 cup salted roasted sunflower seeds
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • Kosher salt

Salad

  • 1 large head of iceberg lettuce, quartered through the core and cut crosswise into 2-inch wedges
  • 1/2 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 3 1/2 ounces enoki mushrooms, trimmed
  • Salted roasted sunflower seeds and chile oil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dressing

In a bowl, whisk together the first 10 ingredients; season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate  the dressing until well chilled, about 1 hour.  

Step 2    Make the tahini

In a blender, combine  the sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup of water and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the lemon juice and grapeseed oil until the tahini is smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt. 

Step 3    Make the salad

Arrange the iceberg wedges on a serving platter. Dollop 1/2 teaspoon of the tahini onto each wedge  and top with a cucumber slice and a small amount of enoki; secure the toppings  with toothpicks. Drizzle some of the ranch dressing on the wedges and garnish with sunflower seeds and chile oil. Serve right away, with additional dressing and tahini.

