Wedge Salad with Passion Fruit Ponzu
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Angela Dimayuga
July 2018

New York City chef Angela Dimayuga’s tropical riff on the wedge salad, is dressed in sesame seeds, soba-cha (find it at Harney & Sons, harney.com, $8 for a 4-ounce tin), and a brilliant Passion Fruit Ponzu. Dimayuga developed the recipe for a fundraiser for Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hannah Black and Carla Perez-Gallardo’s Hudson, New York, restaurant. The money raised was to invest in the restaurant’s infrastructure.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups peeled and thinly sliced carrots (from 2 carrots)
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced cucumber (from 1 cucumber)
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced Asian pear (from 1 pear)
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced daikon radish (from 1 small radish)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 1/3 cups Passion Fruit Ponzu, divided
  • 1 large head iceberg lettuce, cored and cut into 6 wedges
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds, coarsely ground in a spice grinder
  • 1/3 cup soba-cha (toasted buckwheat tea) (about 1 1/4 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fold together carrots, cucumber, pear, radish, lime juice, salt, and 1/4 cup ponzu in a large bowl. Set aside.

Step 2    

Arrange lettuce wedges, cut sides up, on a platter. Pour 1 cup ponzu over wedges, making sure to distribute ponzu into crevices of lettuce. Top wedges with carrot mixture, ground sesame seeds, soba-cha, and black pepper. Serve salad with remaining ponzu.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up