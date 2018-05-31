Wedge Salad with Passion Fruit Ponzu

New York City chef Angela Dimayuga’s tropical riff on the wedge salad, is dressed in sesame seeds, soba-cha (find it at Harney & Sons, harney.com, $8 for a 4-ounce tin), and a brilliant Passion Fruit Ponzu. Dimayuga developed the recipe for a fundraiser for Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hannah Black and Carla Perez-Gallardo’s Hudson, New York, restaurant. The money raised was to invest in the restaurant’s infrastructure.