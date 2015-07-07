The Way of the Sword
Jason Patz

Bartender Jason Patz riffs on a Rob Roy with Japanese whisky (the classic uses Scotch). He prefers Yamazaki 12-year, which is aged in bourbon casks, sherry casks and Japanese oak barrels. While Japanese whisky distillers are free to mix and match casks, Scotch must be aged only in oak for at least three years. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces 12-year Japanese whisky, preferably Yamazaki
  • 3/4 ounce sweet vermouth, preferably Dolin rouge
  • 1/2 ounce Cynar (bitter artichoke aperitif)
  • 1/4 ounce ruby port, preferably Sandeman Founders Reserve
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 orange twist

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the whisky, vermouth, Cynar and port. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled double rocks glass over  the large ice cube. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and discard.

