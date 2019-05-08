Wax Bean Salad with Potatoes, Capers, and Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with salted water, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until tender when pierced with a knife, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.

Step 2 Whisk together oil, vinegar, fine sea salt, and pepper; set aside. Cut potatoes into quarters or halves; arrange on a platter in an even layer. Spoon 1/3 cup dressing over potatoes; set aside.

Step 3 Bring another pot of water to a boil over high. Prepare a bowl of ice water for an ice bath. Cook beans until their color is deeply saturated, about 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and plunge into ice water. Drain, and pat dry.