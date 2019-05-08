Wax Bean Salad with Potatoes, Capers, and Eggs
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Copeland
June 2019

One of Sarah Copeland's favorite ways to start the weekend is to visit her local farmers market; she changes up this easy riff on Niçoise salad based on her finds. Yellow wax beans make a beautiful addition when they’re in season, but haricots verts are the perfect stand-in.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces fingerling potatoes or new potatoes
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 4 ounces green, yellow, or purple wax beans, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/4 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives
  • 1 tablespoon undrained capers
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves or fresh tarragon leaves
  • 8 anchovy fillets, drained (optional)
  • 4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and cut into halves or quarters
  • Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with salted water, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until tender when pierced with a knife, 12 to 15 minutes; drain.

Step 2    

Whisk together oil, vinegar, fine sea salt, and pepper; set aside. Cut potatoes into quarters or halves; arrange on a platter in an even layer. Spoon 1/3 cup dressing over potatoes; set aside.

Step 3    

Bring another pot of water to a boil over high. Prepare a bowl of ice water for an ice bath. Cook beans until their color is deeply saturated, about 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and plunge into ice water. Drain, and pat dry.

Step 4    

Toss together beans, onion, olives, capers and brine, parsley, and anchovies, if using, with remaining dressing in a large bowl; spread over potatoes. Top with eggs, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

