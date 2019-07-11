Watermelon Steaks with Warm Pickled Shrimp

Stir together vinegar, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon salt, and coriander seeds in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Add shrimp, onion, and jalapeño. Cover pan, and remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Brush watermelon quarters with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place watermelon on grill grates, and grill, uncovered, until slightly softened and grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter. Using a slotted spoon, top watermelon wedges evenly with pickled shrimp mixture. Spoon a few tablespoons of pickling liquid over top of each, and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately with lime wedges.