Watermelon Steaks with Warm Pickled Shrimp

Grilling watermelon gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor and a glistening surface that’s reminiscent of tuna steaks. Here, F&W’s Justin Chapple tops slabs of the sweet-smoky fruit with warm pickled shrimp, onion, and jalapeño. Fresh parsley finishes off this summery main dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar (such as Bragg)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, lightly crushed
  • 12 ounces peeled and deveined tail-on raw large shrimp
  • 1 medium-size red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1 (2-inch-thick) watermelon round (from the center of 1 large seedless watermelon), quartered
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together vinegar, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon salt, and coriander seeds in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Add shrimp, onion, and jalapeño. Cover pan, and remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Brush watermelon quarters with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place watermelon on grill grates, and grill, uncovered, until slightly softened and grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter. Using a slotted spoon, top watermelon wedges evenly with pickled shrimp mixture. Spoon a few tablespoons of pickling liquid over top of each, and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied Provençal rosé.

