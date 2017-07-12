Watermelon Slabs with Jicama 

Abby Hocking
This incredibly refreshing dish is supereasy and perfect on a hot day. The combo of watermelon and jicama is like juicy on juicy, and topping it with tangy lime juice and tart ancho chile powder brings all the flavors front and center. Slideshow: More Watermelon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk the lime juice, oil and minced cilantro and season with sea salt and pepper. Gently toss in the jicama.
Step 2
Arrange the watermelon on 4 plates and season with sea salt and pepper. Pile the jicama on top and garnish with chopped cilantro. Dust with chile powder and serve.
