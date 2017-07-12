Watermelon Slabs with Jicama 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
August 2017

This incredibly refreshing dish is supereasy and perfect on a hot day. The combo of watermelon and jicama is like juicy on juicy, and topping it with tangy lime juice and tart ancho chile powder brings all the flavors front and center. Slideshow: More Watermelon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons minced cilantro, plus chopped leaves for garnish 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 pounds jicama, peeled and shaved into ribbons 
  • One 3-pound piece of seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch-thick wedges  
  • Ancho chile or ají amarillo powder, for dusting 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the lime juice, oil and minced cilantro and season with sea salt and pepper. Gently toss in the jicama.  

Step 2    

Arrange the watermelon on 4 plates  and season with sea salt and pepper. Pile the jicama on top and garnish with chopped cilantro. Dust with chile powder and serve.

