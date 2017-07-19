Watermelon Margranita 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
August 2017

For this perfect hot-weather cocktail, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege makes deliciously icy and refreshing watermelon granita, scoops it into glasses and adds a chilled tequila pour-over. Slideshow: More Modern Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups diced seedless watermelon (1 pound) 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice  
  • Pinch of kosher salt 
  • 4 ounces very cold tequila 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the watermelon with the sugar, lime juice, salt and 1/3 cup of water. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the mixture into an 8-by-8-inch metal or glass baking dish and freeze for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen edges into the center and freeze for about 3 hours longer, scraping hourly, until the granita is icy and flaky. Freeze it  for at least 2 hours or, preferably, overnight. 

Step 2    

Scrape half the granita into  4 small glasses and top with the tequila and the remaining granita. Serve immediately. 

Make Ahead

The granita can be frozen for up to 4 days. Fluff before serving.  

