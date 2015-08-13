Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad
CHRISTINA HOLMES
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

Chef Scott Conant likes serving summer’s juiciest, sweetest watermelon just with feta, salt and crunchy toasted almonds. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup raw almonds (3 ounces)
  • 1/2 small seedless watermelon (4 1/2 pounds), flesh cut into 1-inch pieces (8 cups)
  • Salt
  • 1/2 pound Greek feta cheese, broken into 1/2-inch pieces (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

Mound the watermelon in a large bowl and season with salt. Top with the cheese and toasted almonds and serve.

