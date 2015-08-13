Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad

CHRISTINA HOLMES
Chef Scott Conant likes serving summer’s juiciest, sweetest watermelon just with feta, salt and crunchy toasted almonds. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool.
Step 2
Mound the watermelon in a large bowl and season with salt. Top with the cheese and toasted almonds and serve.
Review Body: This is so simple and remarkably flavorful. It is such a taste bomb for only 3 ingredients. Revelational to my food vocabulary!
Date Published: 2016-09-13