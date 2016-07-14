Watermelon and Snap Pea Salad with Mint

© Con Poulos
The secret ingredient to this refreshing watermelon salad from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple is the Asian dressing, which gets an umami-rich flavor from fish sauce. Slideshow: More Watermelon Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk the rice vinegar and shallot; let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the canola oil, sesame seeds and fish sauce.
Step 2
In a large serving bowl, toss the watermelon with the snap peas, mint and pea shoots. Add the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and toss again. Serve right away.
Suggested Pairing
Pear-scented Pinot Gris.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5