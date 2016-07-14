Watermelon and Snap Pea Salad with Mint
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
August 2016

The secret ingredient to this refreshing watermelon salad from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple is the Asian dressing, which gets an umami-rich flavor from fish sauce. Slideshow: More Watermelon Salads  

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • One 2 3/4-pound piece of seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces (1 1/2 pounds of chunks)
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, strings removed and peas thinly sliced on a bias
  • 2 cups mint leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup torn pea shoots (1 ounce)
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the rice vinegar and shallot; let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in  the canola oil, sesame seeds and fish sauce.

Step 2    

In a large serving bowl, toss the watermelon with the snap peas, mint and  pea shoots. Add the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and toss again. Serve  right away.

Suggested Pairing

Pear-scented Pinot Gris.

