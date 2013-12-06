Watermelon and Ginger Limeade
© Catherine Ledner
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Bradford Thompson
June 2005

   Nonalcoholic Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 8 cups cubed seedless watermelon, plus 8 small wedges, for garnish (from an 8-pound watermelon)
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and ginger and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Strain the ginger syrup into a small bowl.

Step 2    

Puree the cubed watermelon in a food processor. Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a bowl. Stir in the ginger syrup and the lime juice.

Step 3    

Fill 8 tall glasses with ice and add the limeade. Garnish with the melon wedges and serve.

