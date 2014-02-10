Watercress and Green Tomatoes in Browned Butter
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
May 2014

This super simple five-ingredient salad combines the freshness of watercress and green tomatoes with the savory, comforting taste of browned butter. Slideshow: More Terrific Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch watercress
  • 3 large ripe green tomatoes, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add the watercress to a serving platter, as if it were a bouquet of flowers, with the stems on one end, and leaves on the other. Slice tomatoes 1/2-inch thick and scatter them in and around the leaves, set aside.

Step 2    

Place the butter in a small heavy bottomed saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. When the foam subsides, and the color turns to a golden brown, about 4 minutes, turn off the heat. While it's still hot, scrape out all of the melted butter and browned bits from the pan with a spatula. Pour butter onto the leaves of watercress and sliced tomatoes. Season tomatoes well with flaky sea salt and black pepper and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up