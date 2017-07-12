Step

In a 10-inch square of cheesecloth, tie the ginger, allspice and cloves. In a large saucepan, combine the spice bundle with the apple cider, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and orange slices and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Simmer until the wassail is aromatic, 35 to 40 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the spice bundle and orange slices. Whisk in the 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, adding more to taste if desired. Garnish with more orange slices and serve.