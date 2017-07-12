Wassail
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
This warm mocktail can be easily spiked with aged rum or whisky. Here, we garnish our wassail with thin slices of orange, but a dusting of ground cinnamon or a thin slice of apple would be delicious too. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 4-inch piece fresh peeled ginger, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons whole allspice berries
  • 2 teaspoons whole cloves
  • 1/2 gallon apple cider
  • 2 cups cranberry juice
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 medium orange, thinly sliced into rounds, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more to taste

How to Make It

Step

In a 10-inch square of cheesecloth, tie the ginger, allspice and cloves. In a large saucepan, combine the spice bundle with the apple cider, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and orange slices and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Simmer until the wassail is aromatic, 35 to 40 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the spice bundle and orange slices. Whisk in the 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, adding more to taste if desired. Garnish with more orange slices and serve.

Make Ahead

The wassail can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Gently reheat before serving.

