This warm mocktail can be easily spiked with aged rum or whisky. Here, we garnish our wassail with thin slices of orange, but a dusting of ground cinnamon or a thin slice of apple would be delicious too. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
How to Make It
In a 10-inch square of cheesecloth, tie the ginger, allspice and cloves. In a large saucepan, combine the spice bundle with the apple cider, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and orange slices and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Simmer until the wassail is aromatic, 35 to 40 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the spice bundle and orange slices. Whisk in the 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, adding more to taste if desired. Garnish with more orange slices and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5