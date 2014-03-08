Warm Yellow Wax Beans in Bacon Vinaigrette

This clever wax bean dish is a cross between a salad and a side dish: it's served warm but loaded with the bright, fresh flavors of tomatoes and basil. Slideshow: Bean Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the beans in a large pot of salted boiling water until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the beans and cool them under cold running water. Drain well and pat dry; transfer the beans to a large bowl.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the vinegar, tomatoes, shallot, garlic and basil. Scrape the bacon vinaigrette over the beans, season with salt and pepper and toss to evenly coat. Serve warm.
Make Ahead
Review Body: I was looking for something different to do with wax beans. Thank you Jody! Fresh picked wax beans, tomatoes and basil made this dish a hit! Great warm or cold.
Date Published: 2017-10-09