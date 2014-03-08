Warm Yellow Wax Beans in Bacon Vinaigrette
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jody Williams
April 2014

This clever wax bean dish is a cross between a salad and a side dish: it's served warm but loaded with the bright, fresh flavors of tomatoes and basil. Slideshow: Bean Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds yellow wax beans, trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces thickly sliced bacon, cut into lardons (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 small shallot, very finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped basil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the beans in a large pot of salted boiling water until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the beans and cool them under cold running water. Drain well and pat dry; transfer the beans to a large bowl.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the vinegar, tomatoes, shallot, garlic and basil. Scrape the bacon vinaigrette over the beans, season with salt and pepper and toss to evenly coat. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The cooked beans can be refrigerated for 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up