Warm Tofu with Soy-Ginger Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kuniko Yagi
April 2015

Chef Kuniko Yagi dresses silky, soft tofu with a quick and intensely flavorful mix of soy, fresh ginger and toasted sesame oil. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • Kosher salt
  • One 12-ounce package silken firm tofu, drained and cut into 4 equal pieces
  • Thinly sliced scallion, white sesame seeds and togarashi, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the ginger and oil; season with salt. In a medium saucepan of gently simmering water, heat the tofu just until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tofu to paper towels to drain briefly. Arrange the tofu on serving plates and drizzle with the soy-ginger sauce. Garnish with sliced scallion, sesame seeds and togarashi.

