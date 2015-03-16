Warm Tofu with Soy-Ginger Sauce

© Con Poulos
Chef Kuniko Yagi dresses silky, soft tofu with a quick and intensely flavorful mix of soy, fresh ginger and toasted sesame oil. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu
In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the ginger and oil; season with salt. In a medium saucepan of gently simmering water, heat the tofu just until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tofu to paper towels to drain briefly. Arrange the tofu on serving plates and drizzle with the soy-ginger sauce. Garnish with sliced scallion, sesame seeds and togarashi.
