Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
By Betsy Andrews

Filled with four kinds of cheese and plenty of tender artichoke hearts, this dip is creamy with a crisp, golden top. Be sure to drain the thawed frozen spinach well to avoid excess water, which can break the cheese sauce.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 3 ounces Gouda cheese, grated (about 3/4 cup)
  • 2 ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup chopped thawed frozen spinach, drained well
  • 3/4 cup chopped thawed frozen artichoke hearts
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions (from 3 scallions)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic (from 1 garlic clove)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)
  • Crostini or tortilla chips

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together cream cheese, Gouda, mozzarella, spinach, artichoke hearts, scallions, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon into a 1-quart baking dish; sprinkle top evenly with Parmesan. Bake in preheated oven until browned and bubby, about 25 minutes. Serve with crostini or tortilla chips.

