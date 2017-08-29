Warm Spinach and Sunchoke Salad 
Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
October 2017

In Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s spinach salad, nutty roasted sunchokes gently wilt the greens and crumbled cheddar cheese, while apple slices add great tartness. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound sunchokes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 15 garlic cloves, peeled 
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 pound leaf or curly spinach, stemmed, large leaves torn 
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, sliced 
  • 4 ounces clothbound cheddar, crumbled (1 cup) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat  2 tablespoons of the olive oil until nearly smoking. Add the sunchokes, garlic and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the sunchokes are just tender.

Step 2    

Put the spinach in a large bowl. Remove the skillet from the oven and add the vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; immediately scrape the sunchoke mixture and any liquid over the spinach and toss until gently wilted. Add the apple and half of the cheese, season with salt and black pepper and toss to mix; transfer to a serving bowl. Top with the remaining cheese; serve.

