Warm Spinach and Sunchoke Salad 

In Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s spinach salad, nutty roasted sunchokes gently wilt the greens and crumbled cheddar cheese, while apple slices add great tartness. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until nearly smoking. Add the sunchokes, garlic and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the sunchokes are just tender.
Put the spinach in a large bowl. Remove the skillet from the oven and add the vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; immediately scrape the sunchoke mixture and any liquid over the spinach and toss until gently wilted. Add the apple and half of the cheese, season with salt and black pepper and toss to mix; transfer to a serving bowl. Top with the remaining cheese; serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Rebecca Moeller
Review Body: I loved this salad. Made it just as written and it was so good!! Served it with the sheet pan chicken from the article. I had no idea roasted aunchokes were that delicious!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-10