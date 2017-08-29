Warm Spinach and Sunchoke Salad 

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until nearly smoking. Add the sunchokes, garlic and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the sunchokes are just tender.

Step 2

Put the spinach in a large bowl. Remove the skillet from the oven and add the vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; immediately scrape the sunchoke mixture and any liquid over the spinach and toss until gently wilted. Add the apple and half of the cheese, season with salt and black pepper and toss to mix; transfer to a serving bowl. Top with the remaining cheese; serve.