Warm Snap Peas with Ham and Tarragon Butter

F&W’s Kay Chun combines the classic flavors of ham, tarragon and peas with a hit of lemon juice for some bright acidity. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes
In a steamer basket set over a saucepan of simmering water, steam the snap peas and ham until the peas are crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and add the butter, tarragon and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
