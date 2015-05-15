Warm Snap Peas with Ham and Tarragon Butter
© Nicole Franzen
20 MIN
Serves : 4 to 6
Food & Wine
June 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun combines the classic flavors of ham, tarragon and peas with a hit of lemon juice for some bright acidity. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound snap peas, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 pound cooked ham, shredded
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

In a steamer basket set over a saucepan of simmering water, steam the snap peas and ham until the peas are crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and add the butter, tarragon and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

