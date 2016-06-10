Warm Smashed Potatoes with Miso Walnuts and Cheddar

This unique and delicious spin on potato salad from chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske of NYC's Contra and Wildair starts with Yukon Gold potatoes boiled with garlic and bay leaves, then smashed with cheddar cheese, onion and butter-toasted walnuts mixed with umami-rich miso. A drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of fresh mint finish the dish. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes, garlic and bay leaves with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes; discard the garlic and bay leaves.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the walnuts and toast, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the miso and stir until coated. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and mash with a fork until chunky. Add the walnuts, cheese and onion and mix well. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the maple syrup and vinegar. Garnish with mint and serve.
