Warm Smashed Potatoes with Miso Walnuts and Cheddar

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes, garlic and bay leaves with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes; discard the garlic and bay leaves.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the walnuts and toast, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the miso and stir until coated. Transfer to a plate to cool.