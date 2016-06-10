Warm Smashed Potatoes with Miso Walnuts and Cheddar
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jeremiah Stone and Fábian von Hauske
July 2016

This unique and delicious spin on potato salad from chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske of NYC's Contra and Wildair starts with Yukon Gold potatoes boiled with garlic and bay leaves, then smashed with cheddar cheese, onion and butter-toasted walnuts mixed with umami-rich miso. A drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of fresh mint finish the dish. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 1 head of garlic, left whole
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 4 ounces aged cheddar cheese, preferably Cabot Clothbound, grated
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • Torn mint, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes, garlic and bay leaves with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes; discard the garlic and bay leaves.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the walnuts and toast, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the miso and stir until coated. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 3    

Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and mash with a fork until chunky. Add the walnuts, cheese and onion and mix well. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the maple syrup and vinegar. Garnish with mint and serve.

