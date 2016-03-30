Warm Shiitake-Barley Salad
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
May 2016

Plenty of sweet shallots and meaty shiitakes add flavor to this hearty barley dish from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup barley
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 5 shallots, thinly sliced (2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Sliced scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the barley until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and barley and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with scallions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up