Warm Shiitake-Barley Salad

Plenty of sweet shallots and meaty shiitakes add flavor to this hearty barley dish from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the barley until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and barley and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with scallions.
