Warm Sausage and Lentil Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard. Slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup of the olive oil, whisking constantly, until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large nonreactive pot, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the carrots and fennel, and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Place the vegetables on a plate.

Step 3 In the same pot, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage, and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add the lentils, shallots, thyme, bay leaf, and 5 cups of water; bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the sausage is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, remove the sausage to a work surface. Cover and cook the lentils until tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the walnuts on a small rimmed baking sheet, and toast until browned, 8 to 9 minutes, tossing once halfway through. Let cool, and coarsely chop.