Warm Radicchio with Vin Cotto and Blu Di Bufala
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Carlo Mirarchi

This simple and magical combination of ingredients includes vin cotto (aged vinegar), the superb blue cheese blu di bufala and radicchio (or the milder Castelfranco that Mirarchi prefers). It’s a very Italian dish, but Mirarchi gives it a personal imprint by adding fish sauce to the dressing. More Cheese Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of radicchio or Castelfranco (see Note), trimmed and leaves separated
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, plus 4 lemon wedges for serving
  • 1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 3 ounces blu di bufala or Gorgonzola piccante cheese, crumbled
  • Vin cotto or aged balsamic vinegar, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the radicchio leaves with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, the fish sauce and lemon juice; toss to coat the leaves. 

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the radicchio and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until it is golden in spots and just wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in the white balsamic vinegar. 

Step 3    

Transfer the radicchio to plates and top with the cheese. Drizzle with the  vin cotto and serve with lemon wedges. 

Notes

Castelfranco is a mild member of the radicchio family. It has pale yellow or green leaves with red speckles. 

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied, fruit-forward Dolcetto d’Alba: 2012 Francesco Rinaldi & Figli Roussot

