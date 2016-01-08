Warm Radicchio with Vin Cotto and Blu Di Bufala

This simple and magical combination of ingredients includes vin cotto (aged vinegar), the superb blue cheese blu di bufala and radicchio (or the milder Castelfranco that Mirarchi prefers). It’s a very Italian dish, but Mirarchi gives it a personal imprint by adding fish sauce to the dressing.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the radicchio leaves with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, the fish sauce and lemon juice; toss to coat the leaves.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the radicchio and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until it is golden in spots and just wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in the white balsamic vinegar.
Transfer the radicchio to plates and top with the cheese. Drizzle with the vin cotto and serve with lemon wedges.
Notes
Castelfranco is a mild member of the radicchio family. It has pale yellow or green leaves with red speckles.
