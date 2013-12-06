Warm Mixed Greens

Gerald Hirigoyen's greens may include kale, escarole, collards, Swiss chard, mustard and beet greens; kale and collards will take slightly longer to cook. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
In a large heavy saucepan, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the greens and water and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook over high heat until wilted and tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain the greens and keep warm until serving.
