Warm Lentils with Smoked Trout and Poached Eggs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
December 2015

In this one-dish, 30-minute meal, F&W’s Justin Chapple pairs smoky trout and hearty lentils with spinach and eggs. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups green lentils
  • 8 ounces boneless smoked trout fillet, skin removed, trout broken up into large flakes
  • 5 ounces baby spinach
  • 1/3 cup snipped chives
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium saucepan, cover the lentils with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Fold in the trout, spinach, chives, lemon juice and olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Pour 1 tablespoon of water into 6 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each of the 6 water-filled cups and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Spoon the lentil salad onto plates. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to the plates and serve.

