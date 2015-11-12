Warm Lentils with Smoked Trout and Poached Eggs

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium saucepan, cover the lentils with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Fold in the trout, spinach, chives, lemon juice and olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Pour 1 tablespoon of water into 6 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each of the 6 water-filled cups and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Spoon the lentil salad onto plates. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to the plates and serve.