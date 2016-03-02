Warm Lentil and Carrot Salad with Feta Dressing
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
April 2016

There are only six ingredients in this hearty but elegant salad from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots—peeled, halved lengthwise and cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup French green (Le Puy) lentils
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and roast until tender, about 30 minutes. Scrape into a large serving bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of boiling water, cook the lentils until al dente, about 15 minutes. Drain well.

Step 3    

Add the lentils to the carrots along with the cucumber, dill and 2 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

In a blender, puree the feta with 2 tablespoons of water and the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil until smooth. Season with salt. Spoon the dressing over the lentil salad and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, lightly herbal Sauvignon Blanc.

